3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Dollar General, IPG Photonics, and American Eagle

In several recent sessions of Big Stock Charts, weÃ¢ÂÂve focused on names with sideways trading largely for two reasons.

First, stock charts heading generally sideways sometimes Ã¢ÂÂ but not always Ã¢ÂÂ can be easier to read. When a stock goes parabolic like Tesla (NASDAQ:) has of late, or plunges to multi-year lows, there often arenÃ¢ÂÂt the same key levels on which to focus technical analysis.

Second, in this market, sideways stocks simply are more interesting. Particularly in recent years, this bull market has seen winners keep winning and laggards keep lagging. There have been exceptions: Tesla stock has recovered from a huge plunge just last year, cannabis stocks collapsed after huge gains, and companies like Target (NYSE:) have managed to reinvent themselves. From a broad standpoint, however, investors have been best served following the old advice of letting their winners run and quickly cutting their losers loose.

FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts feature three more names that have traded sideways, including one that has done so in an almost bizarre fashion. All three names have hopes to join the broader rally and, at least according to the charts, all three have at least a decent chance of doing so.

Dollar General (DG)

When we highlighted Dollar General (NYSE:) as one of our big stock charts back on Dec. 3, DG stock seemed to be in a precarious position. Ahead of an important earnings report, the stock had dipped modestly below support. But buyers stepped in, and two months later, the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts looks more positive:

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Not that long ago, IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:) was one of those growth stocks investors were wise to hold onto no matter the valuation. IPGP stock tripled between November 2016 and late 2017.

IPG would buck the broader trend, however: shares promptly lost half their value in a matter of months during 2018, and since an early 2019 rally theyÃ¢ÂÂve stalled out. But after fourth quarter earnings this week, the second of our big stock charts suggests a bounce might be in store:

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

The third of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts takes sideways trading to a whole new level. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:) stock incredibly has closed with a $14 handle for 44 consecutive sessions. There are stocks with announced takeover offers that show more volatility.

That trading obviously suggests rather firm resistance at $15. But thereÃ¢ÂÂs also a consolidating base, and some reason to see a reversal before, or after, fourth quarter earnings next month:

