3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Costco, Kroger, and Clorox

As poorly as U.S. stocks have performed, there have been bright spots in the market. In past editions of Big Stock Charts, weÃ¢ÂÂve tried to highlight some of those bright spots.

After ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs rout, however, itÃ¢ÂÂs almost impossible to do so. Part of the problem is the sheer breadth of the dayÃ¢ÂÂs declines.

Of over 1,500 stocks with a market capitalization over $2 billion, only 14 closed in the green Thursday. And after U.S. stocks fell more than 9% in a single session, only 33 have traded higher over the past month. Many of those names are biotechs or other companies that may actually benefit from the spread of the coronavirus.

FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts focus on three consumer names that had held up relatively well during the sell-off that began in late January. Or at least they had, until Thursday. And while the charts look mixed, ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs declines are unquestionably bad news. These companies should be able to avoid the worst effects of the coronavirus Ã¢ÂÂ yet their stock prices are plunging anyway.

Costco (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:) would seem like a potential beneficiary of coronavirus fears. Yet the first of FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows a stock clinging to support:

That trading is somewhat surprising. After all, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a case that Costco should benefit from coronavirus fears. Its customers across the country. And unlike some grocers, Costco should see a long-term benefit as well, as it picks up new members who presumably will stick around once those fears subside. Add to that a huge opportunity in China as that region gets back to normal, and thereÃ¢ÂÂs not an obvious reason why COST stock should be selling off along with the market.

Kroger (KR)

Even after a 4.8% decline on Thursday, Kroger (NYSE:) stock has performed reasonably well in 2020. Shares are modestly positive year-to-date, and have rallied 2.4% over the past month. Looking forward, the second of our big stock charts does suggest some optimism if the stock can avoid another decline today:

That said, thereÃ¢ÂÂs not much room for error at the moment. KR can exit the wedge with another decline. ItÃ¢ÂÂs only narrowly holding the 50DMA. With U.S. futures pointing to another big decline on Friday, KR may see another sell-off. That would suggest a move to late January support around $27 and then the 200-day below $26.

Clorox (CLX)

The story with Clorox (NYSE:) sounds similar to those of Kroger and Costco. The third of our big stock charts shows the technical picture is similar as well:

As Josh Enomoto detailed last week, the coronavirus seems to be for Clorox, as it is for Costco. Whether itÃ¢ÂÂs a return to bleach ahead of Ã¢ÂÂnaturalÃ¢ÂÂ and/or Ã¢ÂÂorganicÃ¢ÂÂ but less-effective products, or increased sales of disinfecting wipes, nervous consumers should buy more Clorox products for at least the next few months. That tailwind may not fade, either. Yet, as with Costco, investors are selling the stock anyway.

Valuation is a question. CLX trades at 24x forward earnings despite relatively modest earnings growth. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not an unreasonable multiple relative to other defensive large-cap consumer plays like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:). But it is a multiple thatÃ¢ÂÂs exceptionally relatively high on a historical basis. And so the decline in CLX stock may suggest a significant, permanent re-rating of the entire sector, rather than just a panic-driven sell-off.

