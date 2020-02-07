3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Barrick Gold, Gilead Sciences, and Cloudflare

Optimism has returned to the equity markets in a hurry. U.S. stocks moved higher for a fourth consecutive session Thursday. The S&P 500 now has risen almost 4% this week alone. The NASDAQ Composite is up almost 5%.

Even in this confident market, however, a few stocks have been left behind. FridayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts feature three of those names.

These arenÃ¢ÂÂt stocks that investors have dumped, necessarily. Rather all three stocks have been mostly stuck, either in recent sessions or in recent months. The sideways trading is somewhat interesting in a market that has been much more volatile so far in 2020. And in all three cases, that sideways trading seems unlikely to last.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

The news certainly has improved for Barrick Gold (NYSE:). GOLD stock has rallied over 50% from May lows. The stock finally has taken advantage of higher gold prices, long a problem for Barrick and the sector as a whole.

Ahead of fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, however, investors have taken a Ã¢ÂÂwait and seeÃ¢ÂÂ approach, as the first of MondayÃ¢ÂÂs big stock charts shows. So it may be gold itself that determines the near-term move for GOLD stock:

But for that to happen, gold prices need to cooperate. The Q4 earnings report might move the stock, but most commodity producers donÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily see huge one-day swings. The options market, for instance, projects such a 4% move in Barrick stock between now and next Friday. A big move in gold could have a big effect, however, and technicals for the yellow metal do look .

The reliance on gold prices does make GOLD stock intriguing at the moment. Presumably, moderating coronavirus fears should be good for stocks Ã¢ÂÂ and bad for gold, which could pressure shares. But Barrick, per its chief executive officer, may be looking to add to its portfolio, even as the company denies rumors of a tie-up with copper giant Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:). With so much going on, it does make sense that GOLD remains in a holding pattern, but IÃ¢ÂÂd expect movement at some point soon, even if earnings arenÃ¢ÂÂt the catalyst.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

As the second of our big stock charts shows, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:) has been trading sideways all the way back to late 2018. Shares have bounced of late, but ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs retreat does look somewhat worrisome:

Admittedly, shares have built momentum of late and could continue to do so. GileadÃ¢ÂÂs remdesivir is being on an experimental basis as a coronavirus treatment. But Gilead also saw some negative news this week, with a disappointing fourth quarter report and soft guidance for 2020.

And so GILD stock needs a catalyst Ã¢ÂÂ and remdesivir might be it. If itÃ¢ÂÂs not, however, a return to the low end of the range hardly seems unlikely.

Cloudflare (NET)

Unlike most 2019 initial public offerings, security provider Cloudflare (NYSE:) has seen quiet trading out of the gate. That stands in stark contrast to the likes of Uber (NYSE:) and Lyft (NASDAQ:), which fell sharply almost immediately, and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:), which at one point had risen over 800% from its IPO price.

Here, too, investors are in Ã¢ÂÂwait and seeÃ¢ÂÂ mode. That might change on Thursday afternoon:

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.