3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Advance Auto Parts, iQiyi, and Crown Castle International

U.S. stocks seem to have returned to normal. A two-and-a-half session sell-off has been followed by a rally of equal length. While broad market indices remain modestly off their highs, it does seem like stability, at least, has returned heading into 2020.

In that context, the question at the moment is whether there’s enough time, and enough optimism, for one more leg higher before year-end. And that question is of particular importance when looking at Friday’s big stock charts.

All three stocks have missed out on at least part of this year’s rally. And all three big stock charts show at least the potential for a breakout in the near-term. It will take some outside help, however — with stronger broad market sentiment the simplest source at the moment.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

So far, 2019 has not been kind to Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:). AAP stock actually has declined a bit over 3% this year, making it one of just 81 stocks in the S&P 500 in the red for 2019. The first of Friday’s big stock charts suggests the news could get worse — but there’s hope for a reversal:

iQiyi (IQ)

The setup is there for Chinese streaming video play iQiyi (NASDAQ:). If IQ stock can rally, the second of our big stock charts shows a path toward a breakout:

All that said, a reversal is possible as well, given the multiple trendlines creating resistance. A reversal likely would move the stock back toward support around $17.

Crown Castle International (CCI)

Celullar tower real estate investment trust Crown Castle International (NYSE:) has struggled since reaching an all-time high in September. But CCI stock has righted itself over the last month, and the last of Friday’s big stock charts shows hope for a rebound:

Meanwhile, valuation is reasonable. The stock trades at 22.7x the midpoint of 2019 guidance for adjusted funds for operations per share. Looking to 2020, the multiple drops closer to 21x. A 3.56% dividend yield adds to the case, particularly in a and with the payout hiked 7% in October.

Source: Provided by Finviz It may be the sector, and 5G stocks more broadly, that define the near-term direction of CCI stock. Perhaps surprisingly, 5G plays have struggled of late. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) has reversed since earnings. Nokia (NYSE:) plunged after its Q3 report. And rival American Tower (NYSE:) has a similar chart (and perhaps stronger hopes for a breakout from a descending triangle), though a higher valuation and lower yield. If bullishness toward 5G returns, the chart sets CCI up to be a prime beneficiary.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

