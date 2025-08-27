3 Big Problems With Claiming Social Security at 62

Key Points It can be tempting to claim Social Security at 62, since it's the earliest age to sign up.

If you file at 62, you'll reduce your benefits permanently and risk further withholding if you continue working.

Your decision could also have a negative impact on your spouse.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Though many people look forward to collecting Social Security, there's a tough decision to be made in the context of claiming benefits. If you wait until full retirement age to sign up, which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later, you'll be able to collect your complete monthly benefit without a reduction.

However, Social Security lets you claim your monthly benefit beginning at age 62. And it can be tempting to sign up to get your money as early as possible. But here are a few big problems with going that route.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. You'll reduce your one guaranteed monthly income stream

Ideally, you'll be bringing some savings with you into retirement. But the amount you're able to withdraw each year could change based on factors like market conditions and your portfolio's performance.

Social Security, on the other hand, is guaranteed to pay you the same monthly benefit for life. If you permanently reduce that monthly benefit, it means slashing your one guaranteed income stream in retirement.

Remember, too, that Social Security benefits are eligible for an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The less money you get each month, the less money those raises will produce for you.

2. You'll risk having benefits withheld if you continue to work

The Social Security Administration allows recipients to receive monthly benefits even if they're still working. And once you reach full retirement age, you can earn any amount of money without risking having some of your benefits withheld.

But if you claim Social Security at 62 and continue to work, you'll risk having some or even all of your monthly benefit withheld if you exceed the program's earnings-test limit. This year, that limit is $23,400 for 62-year-olds. For every $2 you earn above that limit, $1 in Social Security is withheld.

If you file for Social Security at 62 but only work very part-time, this may not be an issue. But if you intend to keep working a good number of hours, to the point where you might exceed the earnings-test limit, you may want to hold off on taking benefits.

3. Your spouse could end up with a smaller survivor benefit

If you're the higher-earning spouse in your household, you need to be very careful about claiming Social Security at 62 -- especially if you expect your spouse to outlive you. Once you pass away, your spouse will generally be entitled to a survivor benefit from Social Security equal to the monthly benefit you were eligible for.

If you claim Social Security at 62, you'll reduce your monthly benefit by about 30% compared to waiting until full retirement age. But that means your spouse will also be looking at a reduced survivor benefit for the rest of their life.

Think through your choice carefully

There are plenty of situations where claiming Social Security at 62 makes sense. The best thing to do is consider your financial circumstances and, if you're married, consult with your spouse to arrive at the best filing decision.

You may come to the conclusion that taking benefits at 62 is a smart move. But it's important to recognize these pitfalls before committing to that choice.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.