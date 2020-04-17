3 Big Dividends in a Washed-Out Sector

By Brett Owens

Today, IaEURtmm going to show you how to find fat dividend opportunities in washed-out sectors. LetaEURtms start with retail, where the hits just keep coming. (And the result is a few sky-high yields. Too good to be true? LetaEURtms explore.)

You know the story by now. Amazon.com (AMZN) pioneered e-commerce, taking it from an interesting tech niche to the retail-reaper it is today. The numbers tell it all, as Statista estimates retail e-commerce sales will nearly double between 2018 and 2024.

Yes, the overall retail pie is growing, but not nearly as fast as e-commerce is. In other words, e-commerce is increasingly gnawing on brick-and-mortaraEURtms lunch.

Brick-and-mortar retail has produced many more losers than winners as a result. Mall occupancy is struggling. Heck, itaEURtms almost impossible to do retail business anymore without some sort of e-commerce arm. Some, such as Williams-Sonoma (WSM), actually log more sales online than they do in their physical stores now.

But what Amazon started, the coronavirus is accelerating. Stay-at-home mandates, the closure of essential businesses and the spread of aEURoesocial distancingaEUR are all ravaging legacy retailers. MacyaEURtms (M) has been forced to furlough most of its 130,000 workers. Same with KohlaEURtms (KSS), which will shelve 85,000 of about 120,000 employees.

And itaEURtms getting brutal out there. Yet you wouldnaEURtmt know it to look at a few consumer-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there, which are giving false hope to aEURoefirst-levelaEUR investors:

Retailers ArenaEURtmt Doing That Bad, Right?



ItaEURtms not a aEURoetrick,aEUR per se. However, when you think of aEURoeretailaEUR or aEURoeconsumer discretionary,aEUR you probably think of certain retailers, but not others. But if you do just a little digging, youaEURtmll see why theyaEURtmre holding up so well.

Notice a theme?

These funds are overloaded in 1.) Amazon.com, which accounts for almost a quarter of each ETFaEURtms weight, and 2.) several consumer staples retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), as well as staples-esque retailers like Home Depot (HD), all of which have been deemed aEURoeessentialaEUR and thus remain among the few brick-and-mortar stores still open.

Of course theyaEURtmre holding strong.

But hereaEURtms what the story looks like if we examine the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which uses a modified equal-weight index. Translation? Companies like GameStop (GME) and Office Depot (ODP) can have just as much effect on the fund as Amazon and Walmart.

DoesnaEURtmt Look So Great Now, Right?



But even XRT has plenty of weight in standalone big-box retailers like Walmart, Target and the like. But a look at the mall landlords shows a miserable picture for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Malls Are Bleeding Out



While many investors (rightfully) shun any industry in this much trouble, itaEURtms often worth looking at damaged areas like this for investment opportunities. Two types, to be specific:

Picks of the litter: Companies in the space that are outperforming because of some sort of intrinsic strength.

Babies in the bathwater: Companies that deserved to be sold off to some extent, but that sellers have gotten carried away with.

Today, I want to show you three such retailers, each of which is also throwing off income right now.

Best Buy (BBY)

Dividend yield: 3.3%

I want to start off with one of the ultimate contrarian plays of the past half-decade: Best Buy (BBY).

You probably laughed at that statement. Laugh away. IaEURtmve gotten a couple of chuckles over the years as IaEURtmve touted this brick-and-mortar retailer that time supposedly passed by, and that Amazon turned into the poster boy for aEURoeshowrooming.aEUR

Now, hereaEURtms what investors who only followed the headlines missed out on over the final few years of the bull market:

Not So Funny Now, Is It?



Best Buy has always had an ace up its sleeve in the form of Geek Squad, and IaEURtmve never understood why people discounted the power of a helping hand in the consumer biz. But importantly, Best Buy isnaEURtmt just physical stores anymore, and not by a longshotaEUR"the web accounted for more than a quarter of BBYaEURtms sales during the all-important holiday season last year. ThataEURtms 5 percentage points better than 2018.

More interesting still: Best Buy has enjoyed a surge of buying amid the coronavirus outbreak. Yahoo FinanceaEURtms Brian Sozzi pointed out in March that a Best Buy employee in New York City compared a rush of work-from-home technology prepping to Black Friday. Sure, workplaces are likely sending employees home with keyboards and mice if they want them. However, many people prefer their own peripherals if they have the choice, and then thereaEURtms printers, scanners and other office equipment everybody canaEURtmt haul home.

Best Buy continues to pivot with the times. The company barred people from its stores just days after SozziaEURtms observation, but theyaEURtmve introduced curbside pickupaEUR"not just for purchases, but also Geek Squad repairsaEUR"through orders placed on the site.

Still, the company derives 75% of its sales in physical locations, so itaEURtms naturally going to suffer as long as quarantines continue. Plus, high unemployment is certain to ding sales.

Now, Best Buy Is Slumping



While IaEURtmve thought highly of Best Buy over the years, the retailer is in a difficult situation. A long period of social distancing is likely to change many AmericansaEURtm retail habits. And all of Best BuyaEURtms physical-store customers arenaEURtmt necessarily a lock to spend at BestBuy.com.

BBY is cheap, at just 0.4 times sales, 10 times forward earnings and a well-above-average 3.3% yield. But I donaEURtmt expect the same kind of raucous ramp it produced over the past four years.

DominoaEURtms Pizza (DPZ)

Dividend yield: 0.9%

DominoaEURtms Pizza (DPZ) is in many ways similar to McDonaldaEURtms (MCD). ItaEURtms a consumer stock and alsoA a tech stock.

In McDonaldaEURtms case, a simple look through the drive-thru window gives you an idea of how the company leverages technology to speed up orders and get more customers in and out efficiently. If you havenaEURtmt seen one of their drink machines in action, take a look.

As for DominoaEURtms: IaEURtmve mentioned before that while changing its awful pie recipe was a game-changer, a wide number of improvements (including technology) also changed its fates and made DPZ one of the best stocks of the bull market. DominoaEURtms created its own point-of-sale system (dubbed aEURoePulseaEUR), text ordering, aEURoehotspotsaEUR that allowed people to have pizzas delivered to them at the beach. While many restaurants need to order food through apps such as Uber Eats or DoorDash, DPZ has long had its own successful app.

It continues to push the envelope. In summer 2019, the company opened an aEURoeInnovation GarageaEUR in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company has tested self-driving delivery vehicles alongside Ford (F) for years. It has even rolled out a voice-recognition system for ordering across a few dozen stores.

So naturally, DominoaEURtms has a firm grip on things during the coronavirus outbreak. It launched contactless delivery in the U.S. in mid-March, and it wasnaEURtmt a dry run, either. The company had been figuring out contactless delivery in its international markets for months as COVID-19 spread abroad.

DominoaEURtms Is a Technological (And Market) Marvel



DPZ is not only built to do well as long as weaEURtmre all in quarantine, but its products are priced to keep consumers buying in the midst of an unemployment surge. And on top of all this, its dividend has shot up by 150% over the past half-decade.

My only complaint is price. DPZ is twice as expensive as the S&P 500 based on forward-looking earnings estimates. ThataEURtms tough to swallow. But another marketwide panic selloff could provide us with a nice buying opportunity.

Home Depot (HD)

Dividend yield: 3.0%

Home Depot (HD) is quietly the fifth-largest e-commerce retailer in the country, and its online revenues are growing at a 20%-plus clip. But at the same time, online isnaEURtmt a huge part of the DIY outletaEURtms success. Internet sales represented less than 10% of Home DepotaEURtms revenues in 2019aEUR"and more than half of that is really aEURoeomnichannelaEUR in nature, with people ordering online but picking the goods up at a physical location.

ThataEURtms OK. Because Home DepotaEURtms has a far more valuable e-commerce strength:

Its ability to resist Amazon.

AmazonaEURtms retail tentacles have spread far and wide. In addition to acting as a third-party seller, it has expanded into its own line of generic products, it has a aEURoeHandmadeaEUR section to go after Etsy (ETSY), and itaEURtms part of an online pet-food duopoly with Chewy.com (CHWY). But, to date, Amazon simply hasnaEURtmt been able to put together a viable threat against Home Depot and rival LoweaEURtms (LOW).

ThataEURtms a moat to end all moats.

For now, Home Depot remains one of a handful of retailers allowed to remain openaEUR"during the spring DIY rush, no less, and at a time when many Americans are suddenly homebound and looking for things to do. ThataEURtms an enviable position to be in.

Despite Home DepotaEURtms Popularity, ThereaEURtms Still Some Dip to Buy



Home Depot continues to put the pedal down on its dividend, too, including a 10% hike earlier this year. But while HDaEURtms stock price tends to chase its dividend higher, the recent pullback has knocked that train off the rails.

The upshot? That could set Home Depot up a profitable game of catch-up.

7 Recession-Proof Dividends Without Retail Risk

Until stores open, and people can enter without wearing masks, IaEURtmm going to be hard-pressed to buy a retail payout. Sorry, I understand the health precautionsaEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.