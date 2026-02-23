3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026

Big dividend names aren’t just maintaining payouts in 2026—they’re raising them. That matters in a market where growth expectations are shifting, rates remain a factor, and investors are paying up for reliable cash returns.

Dividend hikes also tend to be more revealing than a headline beat. When companies with already-solid yields push payouts higher, they’re putting real cash behind their outlook—and, in some cases, making the entry point easier for income-focused investors.

NEE: United States Top Utility Company Boosts Dividend After Strong 2025

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America. In fact, with a market capitalization near $190 billion, NextEra is the most valuable stock in the United States utility sector. The company generates the majority of its revenue and profit through operating Florida Power and Light (FPL), which serves around 12 million people.

Meanwhile, its NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) segment develops and operates energy infrastructure, with generation capacity across 44 states and parts of Canada. It focuses on renewable, nuclear, natural gas and battery storage facilities.

The stock performed well in 2025, delivering a total return of over 15%, with shares already up another 15% in 2026. NEE’s 8% adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2025 exceeded the high end of its guidance, with both FPL and NEER seeing strong momentum. With Florida’s population rising and NEER having an almost 30-gigawatt backlog, the company believes it can sustain 8% or higher annual adjusted EPS growth through 2032.

On Feb. 13, NEE lifted its quarterly dividend by 10% to approximately 62 cents per share. NEE will pay its next dividend on March 16 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 27. This gives the stock a solid indicated dividend yield near 2.7%. The firm expects to deliver further dividend increases, targeting growth of 6% annually from the end of 2026 through 2028.

PLD: Massive REIT Lifts Dividend, Putting Yield at 3%

Next up is Prologis (NYSE: PLD), a leading industrial real estate investment trust (REIT). With a market capitalization of nearly $130 billion, Prologis is the second-most-valuable stock in the United States real estate sector. The company generates around 85% of its net operating income from facilities in the United States, and the rest internationally. It leases warehouses and logistics sites to companies involved in business-to-business goods distribution and firms providing e-commerce or retail fulfillment.

Notably, Prologis’s largest customer is Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). However, its customer base is highly diversified, with its top 25 customers accounting for only 22% of total net effective rent.

Prologis shares delivered an impressive total return of 25% last year, and shares have moved up around 10% in 2026. Core Funds From Operations (FFO) rose 4.5% to $5.81, a positive move given that the figure declined in 2024. The firm’s 2026 guidance implies another solid year ahead, with Core FFO growth expected to accelerate to 5%, based on midpoint figures.

On Feb. 12, Prologis boosted its annualized dividend by 6% to $4.28 per share. The firm plans to pay its next $1.07 per share quarterly dividend on March 31 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17. This provides PLD shares with a substantial indicated dividend yield of approximately 3%.

QSR: High-Yield Restaurant Stock Increases Dividend Again

Last up is Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR). It is one of the largest quick service restaurant companies in the world, owning brands like Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes. With a market capitalization near $32 billion, QSR easily ranks as one of the United States' ten most valuable restaurant stocks.

QSR delivered a middling 9% total return in 2025, and shares are up around 1% in the new year. Much of this lagging performance stemmed from the company missing its long-term comparable sales growth target in 2025. Comparable sales rose by 2.4% for the full year, meaningfully below the firm’s 3% goal. However, management believes that 2025 was a “low point” and that growth will accelerate in 2026.

On Feb. 12, QSR announced a 5% increase to its dividend, moving its quarterly payment up to 65 cents per share. The firm will pay this new dividend on April 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19. Overall, the stock now holds a substantial indicated dividend yield of approximately 3.8%. This makes QSR the highest-yielding large-cap stock in the U.S. hotels, restaurants, and leisure industry. QSR has now raised its dividend for 14 years in a row.

Highlight Stock: NextEra Energy

NEE, PLD and QSR are all making good on their commitments to return more capital to shareholders. Among this group, NextEra may be the most interesting. The company generates strong and stable profits from its FPL segment.

At the same time, it can benefit from energy expansion upside through NEER, although this part of the business is much more volatile. With analysts expecting U.S. electricity demand to increase 25% by 2030, NEE has a strong runway for long-term growth.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.