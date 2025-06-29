3 Best Weekend Businesses for Making $100, $10K and $100K, According to Codie Sanchez

Most investors know that getting rich on a hot stock tip or a hunch is something that happens often in the movies, but rarely in real life. Building wealth is often the result of consistent, long-term investing in financially stable, well-managed businesses.

However, in this age of profitable side hustles and do-it-yourself social media marketing, there’s plenty of extra money to be made if you’re willing to work at selling yourself, your product and your business/brand strategically.

Enter Codie Sanchez. The “From Wall Street to Main Street” influencer, best-selling author and business backer is determined to “create 100,000 business owners and help 1 million of us build profitable businesses,” through the tools and programs offered through her popular digital education company, Contrarian Thinking.

Sanchez recently posted a video on her YouTube channel detailing businesses that are making $100, $10,000 and $100,000 in revenue in one weekend. Here are the businesses you can get started in to earn extra income with little to no start-up costs.

$100 Weekend Popsicle Cart Hustle

Starting at the lower weekend revenue end, Sanchez visited the owner of Flaca’s Aguas, a simple popsicle cart that offers Mexican flavor-influenced popsicles and more. Although Sanchez’s presence (plus a very generous tip from one of its customers) made the weekend a particularly profitable one, this weekend business is one where anyone can easily make $100.

The best businesses have low start-up costs, great revenue margins and scalability potential. Operating costs may differ depending on where you live — for example, renting vs. owning a cart and city permits, licensing and health certifications — but a high-traffic location and in-demand products can overcome any financial obstacles you encounter very quickly.

$10,000 Luxury Pop-Up Picnic Business

Event planning is a natural career choice for sociable and detail-oriented people, but it’s also a viable and rewarding weekend money-maker. Starting small, Posh Picnics made its initial start-up costs back after its first pop-up weekend event and hasn’t looked back, expanding its services with packages catering to any occasion.

Pop-up picnic companies are hot, so much so that you’d better research the competition in your city before jumping into this niche event planning enterprise. Again, word-of-mouth recommendations are crucial to the success of a business like Posh Picnics, so having someone to handle marketing, social media and sales will eventually be a necessity. Registering a domain and having a helpful site, in addition to hitting all social platforms, is a must, too.

$100,000 Student Moving/Storage Enterprise

The key to starting, or buying, then scaling up, a business is finding one with strong recurring revenue, low competition and the capacity to upsell the customer. Even when competition is strong, being approachable and giving your clients impeccable service will beat the competition every time. When Sanchez visited Storage Scholars, she found a business built on optimal performance and effectiveness.

The company offers a full-service moving experience for students (supplies, moving, storage and shipping) and makes a killing every year at the end and beginning of school terms. Although there were initial costs for boxes, a truck and a storage unit, the owners were able to pay for these with a pre-paid $50 deposit from customers. Storage Scholars has increased its campus presence every year and now partners with colleges themselves for their students’ moving needs.

Instead of conveying how difficult entrepreneurship is, Sanchez preaches that you don’t need to be a clever businessperson, and you don’t need to follow emerging industries to make money. Most importantly, it’s not difficult for a creative go-getter like you.

