3 Best Thrivent Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Thrivent Financial had $162 billion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020. It has invested in more than 20 solution-based mutual funds with over $23.8 billion in assets (as of 12/31/2020) and across a wide range of categories, including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds.

Also, it serves more than two million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing options and has a strong competitive record.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Thrivent funds.

Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class S TAAIX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests majority of its assets in a combination of other funds managed by the Adviser and directly held financial instruments. This fund is meant for investors who aim for greater long-term capital growth and are comfortable with higher levels of risk and volatility.

It allocates the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities, and about a fourth of its assets in debt securities. TAAIX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 12.4%. As of the end of January 2021, TAAIX held 1,061 issues with 0.49% of its assets invested in Western Alliance Bancorp.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class A AASMX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of small companies. The market capitalization of these companies is equivalent to those included on the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small company market capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc.

AASMX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has a three-year annualized return of 16.9%. Matthew D. Finn is the fund manager of AASMX since 2013.

Thrivent Limited Maturity Bond Fund Class A LBLAX aims for a high level of current income with consistent stability of principal. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in debt securities or preferred stock in at least the "Baa" major rating category by Moody's or "BBB" major rating category by S&P. LBLAX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

LBLAX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.69%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Thrivent mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

