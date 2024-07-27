3 Best Texas Cities To Buy Property in During the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

If you’re considering buying a new home in Texas over the next five years, there are a lot of places to choose from. With housing prices appreciating all over the states in recent years, finding a city with a lot to offer — but also room for prices to rise — is important.

Check Out: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

Read Next: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

Keep reading as we explore three of the best Texas cities to buy property in the next five years.

Learn More: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price

1. Austin

Austin has been a popular area of Texas for many years now. Given the large influx of technology companies opening up operations, it’s also one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

Austin is an attractive city, known for its strong job market, great culinary scene, culture and proximity to the University of Texas.

“Austin continues to be one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing cities in Texas. Known for its vibrant tech scene, robust job market, and cultural attractions, Austin is an attractive destination for both young professionals and families,” said Colten Claus, associate broker at 8z Real Estate.

“The city’s tech industry, anchored by giants like Apple, Google, and Tesla, is a significant driver of economic growth. This influx of tech companies has led to a booming housing market with strong demand for both rental and for-sale properties,” he continued.

Austin’s average home value is $544,638, per Zillow — considerably higher than many other cities in Texas. However, because of the significant demand, prices are still expected to increase over the next five years.

2. Waco

Many people associate Waco with Baylor University and Magnolia Network stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. However, there’s a lot more to Waco. It boasts a vibrant arts scene and trendy restaurants are popping up all over the city.

One of the biggest draws for Waco homebuyers is its average home price of $202,585, which is significantly below the state average of $308,121. Plus, the cost of living in Waco is 11.5% lower than the Texas average, according to Best Places.

“Thanks in part to the ‘Fixer Upper’ phenomenon, Waco has experienced a remarkable transformation,” said Matt Vukovich of Matt Buys Indiana Houses.

“This revitalized city offers a unique blend of historic charm, a thriving arts scene, and a growing economy. Waco boasts a lower cost of living compared to other Texas metros, attracting families and retirees. Additionally, Baylor University provides a steady stream of renters and a solid job market for healthcare and education sectors. Waco’s revitalization efforts, coupled with its affordability, could lead to significant property value growth,” he suggested.

3. Fort Worth

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in Texas, with nearly 1 million residents. However, due to its lower housing prices, many are choosing it over neighboring Dallas. With an average home price of $309,932, it’s slightly below Dallas’s average price of $318,682.

Beyond just the numbers, there is a lot that Fort Worth can offer that will keep people coming in the years to come. It’s home to a vibrant arts and culture scene in the Fort Worth Cultural District. It’s also a great city for families with things like the Fort Worth Zoo and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

“Fort Worth is experiencing significant growth and development, with a more affordable housing market than its neighbor, Dallas,” said Claus. “The city combines a strong sense of community with economic opportunity, making it an ideal place for families and young professionals. Fort Worth’s diverse economy includes sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, and healthcare, providing job security and attracting new residents.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Best Texas Cities To Buy Property in During the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.