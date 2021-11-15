3 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Superb Earnings Growth

Whether it is a start-up or an established company, earnings growth is the highest priority for the top brass of any organization. After all, if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long haul. This metric is also considered the most important variable in influencing the share price. But, expectations of earnings also play a significant role.

We have, often, seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in the price following an earnings decline. This is largely a result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations. Earnings estimates, on the other hand, embody analysts’ opinion on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Investors, thus, should be on the lookout for stocks that are ready to make a big move. Hence, it is important for investors to buy stocks that have historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Screening Criteria:

In order to shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we have added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks' 'Buys' and 'Strong Buys' are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (stocks with a strong EPS growth history).

% Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (companies that saw year-over-year earnings growth of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal).

% Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 26. Here are the top three stocks:

Boot Barn BOOT operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. Boot Barn’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewelry and accessories.

Boot Barn sells products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Boot Barn’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 183.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PDC Energy PDCE is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Denver, CO, PDC Energy is focused on the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

PDC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #1. PDC Energy’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 270.9%.

Emerson Electric Co. EMR is a diversified global engineering and technology company. Emerson Electric has presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Middle East & Africa.

Emerson Electric offers a wide range of products and services to customers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets. EMR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Emerson Electric’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17.6%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.