3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/5/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – This company develops and supplies a range of seed, crop protection and digital solutions. Today, UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $67. CTVA stock has received Buy ratings from all 11 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 40%.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) – Dine Brands operates restaurants under two brands: International House of Pancakes (IHOP) and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar. Today, UBS analyst Dennis Geiger initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $68. Four out of the five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 29%.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) – SeaWorld is a leading theme park and entertainment company. Today, B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $78. All five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 44%.

