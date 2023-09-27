3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/27/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)– This multinational tech giant is known for e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence services. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $174. AMZN stock has received Buy recommendations from all 32 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 40%.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) – Sunrun is a residential solar energy company focused on providing clean energy solutions to homeowners. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31. Eight out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 153%.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) – This cloud computing and hyper-converged infrastructure company provides software-defined storage and virtualization solutions. Today, JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $45. Interestingly, six out of the seven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 22%.

