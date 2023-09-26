3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/26/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) – This biopharmaceutical company develops innovative treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic diseases. Yesterday, LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $75. AKRO stock has received Buy recommendations from all four Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 44%.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Nvidia is known for its graphics processing units used in gaming, artificial intelligence, and data processing applications. Yesterday, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $560. 31 out of the 32 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 49%.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) – Celsius is a beverage company that provides fitness drinks designed to boost energy. Yesterday, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $215. Interestingly, all seven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 27%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

