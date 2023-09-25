3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/25/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) – The company provides wireless transport and access solutions. Today, JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 70%.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) – Penumbra is a medical device company specializing in innovative treatments for neurovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. Yesterday, BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $308. Five out of the six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 39%.

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) – This American snack food company produces a variety of snack products under multiple brand names. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $17. UTZ stock has received Buy recommendations from three out of the four Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 37%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.