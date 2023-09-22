3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/22/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) – DocGo provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various healthcare providers. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 168%.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Enovix designs and manufactures next-gen 3D silicon lithium-ion batteries. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25. All four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 336%.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – This clinical-stage biopharma company is focused on developing treatments for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $35. ETNB stock has received Buy recommendations from all five Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 120%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

