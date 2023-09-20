3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Marinus develops innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $27. MRNS stock has received Buy recommendations from five out of the six Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of over 213%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) – This biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions by targeting the C3 level of the complement system. Today, Tsao maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $82. Eight of the 10 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 65%.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Nvidia manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. Yesterday, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $675. Interestingly, 31 out of 32 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 44%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

