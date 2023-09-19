3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/19/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) – New Fortress provides natural gas energy solutions. On Monday, Deutsche Bank analyst Christopher Robertson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $40. Interestingly, all the three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their average 12-month price target implies an upside of 39%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Marvell develops semiconductors and related technology. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock. MRVL stock has received Buy recommendations from 18 out of 19 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target implies an increase of more than 33% from current levels.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) – Akero is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. Today, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Prakhar Agrawal initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $69. All four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of nearly 22%.

