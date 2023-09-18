3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/18/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY ) – Monday.com is a cloud-based workflow management software company. On Friday, Loop Capital Markets analyst Mark Schappel reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $180. Interestingly, all the six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their average 12-month price target implies an upside of 27%.

Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Asure provides human capital management software and services. On Friday, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock. ASUR stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 65% from current levels.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) – Target Hospitality is a U.S.-based specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. On Friday, Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $23. All three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy recommendation. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of 41%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

