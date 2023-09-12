3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/12/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – BRP manufactures snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, and personal watercraft. Today, Citi analyst James Hardiman upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $94. Six out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 31%.

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) – This company is an electric vehicle charging network provider. Yesterday, D.A. Davidson analyst Matt Summerville reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $10. CHPT stock has received Buy ratings from all four Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 96%.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) – CVS Health owns a retail pharmacy chain and operates as a pharmacy benefits manager and health insurance provider. Yesterday, Wolfe Research analyst Justin Lake upgraded the rating to Buy with a price target of $80. Eight out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 42%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.