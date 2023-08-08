3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/8/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) – It is a cybersecurity company. Today, BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $235. 21 out of 22 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 22.10%.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) – The company is the largest acquirer of nonperforming loans in the world. Today, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33. The stock has received Buy ratings from all three top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 70.84%.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) – It is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for atopic dermatitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Alex Thompson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $34. The stock has received Buy ratings from all three top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 49.61%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.