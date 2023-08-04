3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/4/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) – It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for patients suffering from diseases characterized by compromised muscle function. Today, Barclays analyst Carter Gould reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $58. All the four top analysts covering the stock have a Buy rating. The average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of over 85%.

Figs (NYSE:FIGS) – It is direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company. Today, Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $10. The stock has received Buy ratings from three of the four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their average 12-month price target implies an upside of 42.5%.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG ) – It is one of the leading agribusiness and food companies. On Thursday, BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $140. Four of the five top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 21%

Who are the Top Analysts?

