3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) – It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-oncology. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $20 from $24. Of the six top analysts covering the stock, five have recently rated it a Buy. The average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 195%.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)– It is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S. Today, Truist Financial analyst David S Macdonald reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $98 from $103. The stock has received Buy ratings from 13 of the 15 top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their average 12-month price target implies an upside of nearly 23%.

Amazon ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) – It is a leading e-commerce and cloud computing company. Today, RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $135. All 28 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 20%

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.