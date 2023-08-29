3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/29/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) – This mining company engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and refining of gold and silver. Yesterday, CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $30. PAAS stock has received Buy ratings from all three top analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 65%.

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – BRP manufactures snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, and personal watercraft. Yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $99.94. Six out of the seven top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 23%.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) – CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity technology company. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $200. 17 out of the 19 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 23%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.