3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Chefs’ is a wholesale distributor of specialty foods. On Friday, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $48. All three top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 74%.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) – This company designs and manufactures recreation products, including marine engines and boats, among others. On Friday, Citi analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $100. All five top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 28%.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) – Crescent is a North American oil producer. On Friday, BMO Capital analyst Randy Oilenberger reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $13. CPG stock has received Buy ratings from all six top analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 39%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

