3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/22/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Sea (NYSE:SE) – Based in Singapore, Sea provides an integrated platform for e-commerce, digital entertainment, and digital financial services. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $48. All three top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 101%.

Topgolf Callaway (NYSE:MODG) – Callaway is a sports equipment manufacturing company. Yesterday, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31. Six out of the seven top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 94%.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) – Meta provides technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $350. META stock has received Buy ratings from 32 out of the 33 top analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 32%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

