3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) – This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on developing therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases. Today, JonesTrading analyst Sean Kim, Ph.D., maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $15. All eight top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 51%.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) – Euronav provides transportation and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Sam Bland initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $21.27. The stock has received Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 41%.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) – This real estate investment trust invests in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, and marinas. Today, JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150 price target. All three top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.