3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/10/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) – It is one of the leading providers of hydrogen fuel cell systems. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $78. The stock has received Buy ratings from all five top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of nearly 257%.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) – It is an Israel-based software and data analytics company. Today, JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $14. The stock has received Buy ratings from three out of four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 51.1%.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) – It is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing parts. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. XMTR has received Buy ratings from all five top analysts who have recently rated it. The average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of 67.5%.

