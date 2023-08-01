3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/1/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) – It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $19. The stock has received Buy ratings from all eight top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 21%.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) – The company is engaged in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Today, Barclays analyst Tim Long assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $200. Nine out of 12 top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 21%.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) – It is a leading health and wellness platform. Today, Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $14. The stock has received Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 56%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

