3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – The clinical-stage biopharma company is focused on developing treatments for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Yesterday, BTIG analyst Justin Zelin maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $37. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all seven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 95.25%.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Accolade is a personalized healthcare company. On Friday, D.A. Davidson analyst Robert Simmons, CFA, reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 29%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) – The company develops computational tools and software for drug discovery and materials science. On Friday, analyst Yigal Nochomovitz of Citi maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 118.5%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

