3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) – The company designs and develops products and services for high-performance networks. Today, Barclays analyst Tim Long assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $38. Six out of the seven top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 22%.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – The company provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Today, Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $175. The stock has received Buy ratings from all nine top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 32%.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) – The company engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines and boats, among others. Today, B. Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106 price target. All five top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 21%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

