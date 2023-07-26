3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/26/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE) – The urban office real estate investment trust engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. Today, JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $160. The stock has received Buy ratings from all three top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 28%.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) – The company offers property and casualty insurance policies in both personal and commercial markets, as well as accident insurance, healthcare policies, and life insurance. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $249. Four out of the five top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 23%.

Mondee Holdings (NASDAQ:MOND) – Mondee operates as a travel technology company and marketplace. Yesterday, JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones, CFA, maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13 price target. All four top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 64%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

Disclosure

