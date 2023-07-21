3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) – The telecommunications company specializes in providing software platforms, systems, and services to support the delivery of broadband services. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst George Notter maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $90. Five out of the six top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 59%.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) – LVS is an American casino and resort company. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Brandt Montour assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a $69 price target. Seven out of the eight top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 28%.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) – Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $380. The stock has received Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of nearly 22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

