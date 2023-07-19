3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/19/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Interactive Brokers operates as an automated global electronic market maker and a broker. Today, Citi analyst Christopher Allen reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $100. The stock has received Buy ratings from all five top analysts who have recently rated it. Collectively, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of nearly 28%.

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) – The biopharmaceutical company focuses on developing drugs for endocrinology and oncology indications. Today, KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $39. Seven out of the eight top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 61%.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) – Energy Transfer is a provider of natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Today, Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16 price target. All seven top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 36%.

