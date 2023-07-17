3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – The company provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. On Friday, Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $175. The stock has received Buy ratings from all nine top analysts who have recently rated the stock. Collectively, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of nearly 32%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NYSE:EGLE) – The company is engaged in the global transportation of dry bulk commodities. On Friday, Alliance Global Partners analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $70. All five top Wall Street analysts who recently rated the stock have called it a Buy. Overall, their 12-month price targets suggest a possible increase of almost 48%.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) – Crescent is a North American oil producer. On Friday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Cody Kwong maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.53 price target. All four top analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 59%.

