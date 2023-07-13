3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/13/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) – The biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for rare diseases. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Gena Wang reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $193. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of ten top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 77.56%.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) – The healthcare company is engaged in the advancement and widespread adoption of groundbreaking sacral neuromodulation (SNM) solutions. Yesterday, Keybanc analyst Matthew Mishan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $70. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 56%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Alnylam is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA interference therapeutics for genetically defined diseases. Today, Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $236 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 26.14%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.