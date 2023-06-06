3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) – Cenovus is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. Today, analyst Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $22. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 36.3%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) – Academy Sports and Outdoors operates a chain of sporting goods stores. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers reiterated a Buy rating on ASO stock with a $61 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all seven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 51%.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Interactive Brokers operates as an automated global electronic market maker and a broker. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained a Buy rating on IBKR stock with a $106 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 43.6%.

