3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/5/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) – The software company helps businesses manage their social presence through one central platform. Today, analyst Raimo Lenschow of Barclays assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $62. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 46.5%.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) – Philip Morris is a leading tobacco company. Today, Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain assigned a Buy rating on PM stock with a $110 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 26.9%.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) – The company provides telecommunications networking equipment and software services. Today, Barclays analyst Tim Long assigned a Buy rating on CIEN stock with a $74 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 10 out of 12 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 40.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

