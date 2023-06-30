3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/30/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) – Opendoor is an online company that buys and sells residential real estate. Yesterday, JMP Securities analyst, Nicholas Jones, CFA, maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $5. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the three out of four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 42.89%.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) – The company provides wireless transport and access solutions. Today, JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 60%.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) – Frontline Limited is a shipping company engaged in transporting crude oil. Yesterday, analyst Christopher Robertson, CFA, of Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a $17 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the three out of four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 61.64%.

