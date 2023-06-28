3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) – Delta Air Lines is one of the major airlines in the United States and a legacy carrier. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 21.94%.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) – Applied develops next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the growing high-performance computing industry. Yesterday, B. Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $18. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 56%.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) – ModivCare is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. Yesterday, analyst Scott Fidel of Stephens reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 93.17%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

Disclosure

