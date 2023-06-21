3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) – The pharmaceutical company develops much-needed therapies for people with rare endocrine diseases. Today, analyst Jonathan Wolleben of JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $43. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 111.46%.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) – The company provides cloud storage services. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Chad Bennett maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies a massive upside of nearly 161%.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba is a provider of e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. Yesterday, analyst Rob Sanderson of Loop Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $135 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 68.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

