3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are the top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) – T-Mobile provides wireless communications services for postpaid and prepaid customers as well as wholesale customers. Yesterday, analyst Philip Cusick of J.P. Morgan assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $200. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 35.7%.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Papa John’s operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Chris O`Cull maintained a Buy rating on PZZA stock. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the seven out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 42.2%.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) – The company offers luxury wines and spirits. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman assigned a Buy rating on NAPA stock with a $17 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 53%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

