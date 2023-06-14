3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/14/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) – Kroger operates supermarkets and multi-department stores in the United States. Yesterday, analyst Robert Ohmes of Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $75. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29.64%.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) – Wallbox is a smart electric vehicle charging and energy management provider. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Alexander Virgo reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $5. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of nearly 94%.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – The company develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that help farms maximize yield. Yesterday, analyst Laurence Alexander of Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the seven out of eight six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

