3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/12/2023, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Immuneering Corp. (NASDAQ:IMRX) – This is a clinical-stage oncology company. Yesterday, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 169%.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) – DocGo specializes in healthcare transportation and mobile services. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst David Grossman assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $12. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 120%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Marvell manufactures semiconductors and associated technologies. Today, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $67. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 32%.

