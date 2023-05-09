3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

KKR & Co. (NYSE: KKR) – The company provides investment and private equity asset management services. Today, analyst Glenn Schorr of Evercore ISI assigned a Buy rating on KKR stock with a price target of $63. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 44.5%.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) – The commercial-stage clinical biologics platform company develops biosimilar therapeutics. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on CHRS stock with a price target of $24. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 160.1%.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Baidu provides internet-related services and online marketing solutions. Today, Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee reiterated a Buy rating on BIDU stock with a price target of $170. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 57.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

