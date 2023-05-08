3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/8/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – The energy company engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production. Today, analyst Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs assigned a Buy rating on COP stock. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 12 out of 15 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 35%.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) – EOG explores, develops, and markets crude oil and natural gas. Today, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett maintained a Buy rating on EOG stock with a price target of $152. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 15 out of 17 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29.1%.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) – CVS Health is a healthcare company that owns a retail pharmacy chain and operates as a pharmacy benefits manager and health insurance provider. Yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice reiterated a Buy rating on CVS stock with a price target of $96. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of 10 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 50.1%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

