3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/5/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) – The company develops computational tools and software for drug discovery and materials science. Today, analyst Joseph Catanzaro of Piper Sandler assigned a Buy rating on SDGR stock with a price target of $60. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 129.1%.

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) – Seven out of nine top analysts who recently rated BILL stock have given it a Buy rating. Bill.com provides cloud-based software solutions. Today, KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $110. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 50.7%.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) – Aspen manufactures aerogel insulation used in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on ASPN stock with a price target of $45. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies a massive upside of 273.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.