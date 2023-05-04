3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/4/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) – The company offers online casino and sports betting under the BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands in the U.S., while in Colombia, it operates under the RushBet.co brand. Today, analyst Jordan Bender of JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on RSI stock with a price target of $8. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the three out of four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 154.9%.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) – All seven top analysts who recently rated Wix stock have given it a Buy rating. Wix.com is an Israeli software company that provides cloud-based web development services. Today, Raymond James Analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded the rating on the stock to a Buy with a price target of $96. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 47.5%.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) – Procore is a cloud-based construction management software company. Today, MoffettNathanson analyst Sterling Auty reiterated a Buy rating on PCOR stock with a price target of $88. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 43.7%.

