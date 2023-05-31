3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/31/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Visa (NYSE:V) – Visa is a global digital payment technology company. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on V stock with a price target of $270. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eleven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.9%.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Five Below is an American chain store that offers products at huge discounts. Today, analyst, Jason Haas CFA, of Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on FIVE stock with a price target of $242. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of ten top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 27.5%.

Jacobs (NYSE:J) – The company provides a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services. Today, TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna reiterated a Buy rating to J stock with a $128 price target. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 26%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

