3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – Uber provides ride-hailing and food and package delivery services. Today, Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Buy rating on UBER stock with a price target of $57. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all 17 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 26.6%.

Vistra Energy (NASDAQ:VST) – All five top analysts who recently rated VST stock have given it a Buy rating. Vistra is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. Today, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $32. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 51.5%.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) – Scorpio Tankers engages in the transportation of refined petroleum products. Today, analyst Sam Bland of J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on STNG stock with a price target of $95. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 63.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

